Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 996,793 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 317,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 996,793 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $17,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Newmont by 9.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,336 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 72.8% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,161 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $35,564,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Newmont by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,494,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,369,000 after purchasing an additional 546,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. lifted their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.51. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 151.72%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

