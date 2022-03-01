Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $340.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.54.

Workday stock opened at $229.05 on Tuesday. Workday has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,545.28, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Workday’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $435,723.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

