Wells Fargo & Company Trims Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Target Price to $43.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

ITRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Itron stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 794.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51. Itron has a 52 week low of $45.12 and a 52 week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Itron will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $651,653. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 14.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Itron by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Itron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Itron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

