Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 80.09, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 757,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 406.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,133 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.