Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE WIA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.49. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
