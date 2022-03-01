Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE WIA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.49. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 461,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 35,499 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.