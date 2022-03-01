Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

WAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.04. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $99.17.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after buying an additional 138,551 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $11,066,010,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 139,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 137,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

