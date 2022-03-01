Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.11.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.67 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.69 and a 12-month high of C$9.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 5.98%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 20,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$159,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,568,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,461,575.24. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $319,102 over the last three months.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

