Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Price Target Lowered to €37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from €38.00 ($42.70) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wienerberger from €32.40 ($36.40) to €34.50 ($38.76) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wienerberger currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $6.05 on Monday. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $8.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

