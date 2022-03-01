William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research note issued on Friday, February 25th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. William Blair also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LHCG. SVB Leerink increased their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.40.

LHCG opened at $136.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.78.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

