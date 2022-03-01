William Blair Weighs in on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst M. Larew forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRVI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

