Willis Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,836 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,597 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 115,230 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 826.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 766,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,670,000 after acquiring an additional 683,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 94,130 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $95.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

