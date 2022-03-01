Willis Investment Counsel Has $3.90 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Willis Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in APA were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in APA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of APA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of APA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $36.46.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

