Willis Investment Counsel Purchases 20,789 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RL opened at $132.04 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $102.96 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

RL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.07.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

