Willis Investment Counsel Purchases 5,085 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.3% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $40,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.02.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $433.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.20 and its 200 day moving average is $357.82. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $433.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.