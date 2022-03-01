Willis Investment Counsel Sells 7,665 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.0% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $52,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 136.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,141,254 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 657,923 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $18,738,813,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 79,347 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.32. The firm has a market cap of $231.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

