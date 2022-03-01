Willis Investment Counsel Sells 8,715 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 562.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $144.40 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $111.67 and a one year high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.