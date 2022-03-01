WorkQuest Token Market Capitalization Tops $324,969.50 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a total market cap of $324,969.50 and $213,702.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00034905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00106642 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Profile

WorkQuest Token (CRYPTO:WQT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,226,834 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorkQuest Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

