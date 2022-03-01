Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Market Capitalization Achieves $116,463.57

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $342.54 or 0.00780248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $116,463.57 and $5,610.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003669 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00035112 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00105359 BTC.
Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “
Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.