WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Lifted to “Outperform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$185.77.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$155.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$169.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$167.51. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$111.00 and a 1-year high of C$187.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. The firm has a market cap of C$18.28 billion and a PE ratio of 43.35.

In related news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total transaction of C$1,116,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,068,148.03. Also, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

