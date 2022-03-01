WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$172.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$188.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WSP. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$185.77.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$155.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.28 billion and a PE ratio of 43.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$169.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$111.00 and a 52 week high of C$187.94.

In other news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total transaction of C$1,116,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,068,148.03. Also, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$8,584,272.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,165,861.68. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,619,551.

About WSP Global (Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.