Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) Short Interest Update

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUZHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,000 shares, a growth of 790.0% from the January 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of YUZHF stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. Yuzhou Group has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.17.

About Yuzhou Group

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development activities in the People's Republic of China. It develops, sells, manages, and invests in properties. The company is also involved in the operation of hotels; marketing activities; and trading of construction materials.

