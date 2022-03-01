Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.23). Affimed reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Affimed.

Several research firms have commented on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,855,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Affimed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after buying an additional 70,893 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Affimed by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,571,000 after acquiring an additional 298,246 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Affimed by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 636,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Affimed by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 916,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.42. 4,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,492. The company has a market capitalization of $434.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.61. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

