Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.23). Affimed reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Affimed.
Several research firms have commented on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.
Shares of AFMD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.42. 4,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,492. The company has a market capitalization of $434.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.61. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Affimed
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.
