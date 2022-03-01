Zacks: Analysts Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). DURECT posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DURECT.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160,615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DURECT by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 50,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DURECT by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 33,252 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 521.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 691,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,401,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 73,647 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRRX stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.27.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

