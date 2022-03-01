Zacks: Analysts Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). DURECT posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DURECT.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
DRRX stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.27.
DURECT Company Profile (Get Rating)
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DURECT (DRRX)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.