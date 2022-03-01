Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.10. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Argus lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of CENT opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

