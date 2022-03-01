Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. CNB Financial reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 27.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

CNB Financial stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNB Financial (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.