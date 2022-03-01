Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.20). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptose Biosciences.

APTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

In other news, Director Erich Platzer purchased 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $315,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 297,822 shares of company stock worth $350,361. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 90,129 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 264.6% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,293 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 45.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,373,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 428,586 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.1% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

