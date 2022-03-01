Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.20). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptose Biosciences.
APTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 90,129 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 264.6% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,293 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 45.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,373,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 428,586 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.1% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
