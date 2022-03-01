Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.06. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.76 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXFY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55. Expensify has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $51.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

