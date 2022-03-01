Zacks: Brokerages Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. The RMR Group reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The RMR Group by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The RMR Group by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $29.14 on Friday. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $917.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.04%.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

