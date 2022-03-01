Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Lion alerts:

Shares of LIOPF opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of -0.09. Lion has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $868.25 million during the quarter. Lion had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.51%. Research analysts forecast that Lion will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lion (LIOPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.