Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of SWIR opened at $18.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $713.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 522,804 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $6,525,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 264,794 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

