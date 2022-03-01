Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $30,188.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $93,928.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,227 shares of company stock worth $10,611,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,978,000 after buying an additional 87,157 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

