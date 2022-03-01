Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.090-$5.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.33 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

ZTS opened at $193.65 on Tuesday. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.70.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,115,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,130,000 after acquiring an additional 209,028 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 88.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 414,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,066,000 after buying an additional 194,874 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

