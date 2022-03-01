Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 866,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,185 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $227,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,391,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $2,461,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $239.15 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.29 and its 200-day moving average is $287.34.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.37.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

