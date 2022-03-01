Zuora (ZUO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Zuora to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zuora to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $75,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $154,587.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock worth $2,869,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Zuora by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zuora by 24.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Zuora by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

About Zuora (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.