Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.70.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. Zynex has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynex during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

