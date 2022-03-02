-$0.05 EPS Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Tellurian reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tellurian.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,750,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,952 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 162,547 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 556,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 467,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.37.

About Tellurian (Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.