-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Orion Group reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orion Group.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORN. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

NYSE ORN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.31. 805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,648. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.81 million, a P/E ratio of -47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Barclays PLC raised its position in Orion Group by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

