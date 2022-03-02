-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

ABUS opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,166,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 231,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 406,635 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 1,867,490 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

