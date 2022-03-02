-$0.16 EPS Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.20). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHPT. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.47.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $477,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ChargePoint by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,970 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,461,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,463,000. 27.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHPT opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $36.86.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

