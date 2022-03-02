$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. PennantPark Investment posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 132.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNNT. Raymond James raised their price target on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,952,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,320,000 after purchasing an additional 537,368 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,870,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 24,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 675,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNNT stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,903. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $520.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

