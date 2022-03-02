$0.32 EPS Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 63.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 105,829 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 18.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,956,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,917,000 after acquiring an additional 300,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,125 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 27.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,866,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,182,000 after acquiring an additional 822,715 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 575.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 62,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

