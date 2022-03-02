$0.32 EPS Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,605,000 after purchasing an additional 858,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,191,000 after purchasing an additional 506,010 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 704,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,321,000 after purchasing an additional 386,093 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,006,000 after purchasing an additional 359,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.42. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

