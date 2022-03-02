$0.44 EPS Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Itron reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

ITRI stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29. Itron has a 12-month low of $45.12 and a 12-month high of $122.31.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $108,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 2,413.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 55.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after buying an additional 113,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after buying an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

