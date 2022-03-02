$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. Catalent reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Barclays lowered their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Catalent by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $103.64. 14,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Catalent has a one year low of $91.17 and a one year high of $142.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

