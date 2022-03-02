$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $874.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $7.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.53.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $142.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 98.05 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $160.96.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,938,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,291,000 after purchasing an additional 347,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,043,000 after purchasing an additional 156,832 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,606 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

