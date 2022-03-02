$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Robert Half International.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $113.57 on Wednesday. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average of $110.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
