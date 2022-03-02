$10.10 Million in Sales Expected for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) will post sales of $10.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $11.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year sales of $10.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $11.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $508.70 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $617.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELMS shares. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

NASDAQ ELMS traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.12. 10,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,397. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. 9.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

