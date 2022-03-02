10,000 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,662,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $168.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.32. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

