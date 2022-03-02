$108.22 Million in Sales Expected for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) to post $108.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Freshworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the highest is $108.64 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full-year sales of $490.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $488.10 million to $492.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $642.17 million, with estimates ranging from $629.38 million to $649.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

In other news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.19. 2,652,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,034. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $53.36.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

