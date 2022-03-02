10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Price Down 6.4%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.75 and last traded at $75.75. Approximately 17,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,435,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $2,189,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $2,369,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,865 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,137 in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

